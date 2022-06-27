Children's Mentoring Connection launches Summer Recruitment Passport

Participants get a passport stamp for every potential new mentor they refer to the program.

Example video title will go here for this video

FINDLAY, Ohio — Editors note: The above video is from July 2021.

Calling all mentors in Findlay: kids in the area need your help.

One local organization, The Children's Mentoring Connection, is offering some incentives for signing up this Summer.

The agency serves children 6 to 14 years old all across Hancock County and is active during the school year and throughout the Summer.

The organization hopes to sign up 40 new mentors for the program this summer, just launched a Summer Recruitment Passport.

Executive Director Sara Shaw says the number 40 isn't random. They chose it because this year marks the 40th anniversary of their mentor ambassador Kathy Peiffer's connection with her mentee Heidi Nuhfer.

Shaw says there is always a need for new mentors.

"We, right now, have about 15 kids on our waiting list, but we anticipate that's going to increase for our community program," Shaw said. "But we also have our high school bases program, so there's all kinds of fun ways to get involved."

Participants will get a stamp on their passport for every new mentor they refer for the program.

The recruitment initiative will end with 2 grand prize drawings: one for above 21 years old and another for below 21 years old.

You can sign up for your passport HERE.

Shaw explained how the program benefits both parties involved:

"It not only benefits the mentee, but the mentor benefits," said Shaw. "They get to see the child they are working with really become successful and be able to reach some milestones they were searching for. But it also allows them both to really relax, unplug, and have fun."