LIST | Find a cooling shelter in Lucas County

Heat indexes are expected to be above 100 degrees this week. Here's a list of places offering you a spot to keep cool.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A heatwave is making its way through northwest Ohio this week and many places in Lucas County are opening their doors to give you a spot to keep cool.

The city of Toledo has partnered with Lucas County, Lucas County EMA, Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, Toledo Police Department, Toledo Lucas County Public Library, Area Office on Aging, Ability Center, TARTA, United Way 211, and Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board to coordinate a safety response to the extreme heat expected this week. For a complete and updated list of locations, click here.

All libraries will offer free water bottles and disposable cups.

The following locations will be open through Thursday: