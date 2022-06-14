LIST | Find a cooling shelter in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio — A heatwave is making its way through northwest Ohio this week and many places in Lucas County are opening their doors to give you a spot to keep cool.
The city of Toledo has partnered with Lucas County, Lucas County EMA, Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, Toledo Police Department, Toledo Lucas County Public Library, Area Office on Aging, Ability Center, TARTA, United Way 211, and Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board to coordinate a safety response to the extreme heat expected this week. For a complete and updated list of locations, click here.
All libraries will offer free water bottles and disposable cups.
The following locations will be open through Thursday:
- Locke Library, 703 Miami St., Toledo, Ohio 43605
- Navarre Pool, 1001 White St., Toledo, Ohio 43605
- East Toledo Senior Center, 1001 White St., Toledo, Ohio 43605
- Main Library, 25 Michigan St., Toledo, Ohio 43604
- Cherry Street Life Revitalization Center, 1501 Monroe St., Toledo, Ohio 43604
- Savage Splash Pad Water Play Park, 645 Vance St., Toledo, Ohio 43604
- J. Frank Troy Senior Center, 545 Indiana Ave. Toledo, Ohio 43604
- South Library, 1736 Broadway, Toledo, Ohio 43609
- Mayores Senior Center, 2 Aurora Gonzales Dr., Toledo, Ohio 43609
- Senior Centers, Inc, 2308 Jefferson Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43604
- Zepf Center Safety Net for Youth, 2005 Ashland Ave., Toledo, Ohio, 43620
- Roosevelt Pool, 910 Dorr St., Toledo, Ohio 43607
- Glennwood Lutheran Church, 2545 Monroe St., Toledo, Ohio 43620
- Mott Library, 1010 Dorr St., Toledo, Ohio 43607
- Birmingham Library, 203 Paine Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43605
- Jamie Farr Pool, 2000 N Summit St., Toledo, Ohio 43611
- Chester J. Zablocki Senior Center, 3015 Lagrange St., Toledo, Ohio 43608
- Asian Resource Center, 1865 Finch St., Toledo, Ohio 43609
- Wilson Pool, 3253 Otto St., Toledo, Ohio, 43608
- Wilson Park Shelter House, 600 E Oakland St., Toledo, Ohio, 43608
- Toledo Heights Library, 423 Shasta Dr., Toledo, Ohio 43609
- Kent Library, 3101 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43610
- Oregon Library, 3340 Dustin Rd., Oregon, Ohio 43616
- Lagrange Library, 3422 Lagrange St., Toledo, Ohio 43608
- Margaret L Hunt Senior Center, 2121 Garden Lake Pkwy, Toledo, Ohio 43614
- Gesu Catholic Church, 2049 Parkside Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43607
- Willys Complex Pool, 1375 Hillcrest Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43612
- Eleanor M. Kahle Senior Center, 1315 Hillcrest Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43612
- West Toledo Library, 1320 Sylvania Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43612
- Oregon Senior Center, 4350 Navarre Ave, Oregon, Ohio 43616
- First Unitarian Church, 3205 Glendale Ave., Toledo, Ohio, 43614
- Pickford Pool, 3000 Medford Dr., Toledo, Ohio 43614
- Sanger Library, 3030 West Central Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43606
- Heatherdowns Library, 3265 Glanzman, Toledo, Ohio 43614
- Grace Lutheran Church, 4441 Monroe St, Toledo, Ohio 43613
- Point Place Library, 2727 117th St., Toledo, Ohio 43611
- Maumee Senior Center, 2430 S. Detroit Ave., Maumee, Ohio 43537
- Friendship Park Shelter House, 2930 131st, Toledo, Ohio 43611
- Reynolds Corners Library, 4833 Dorr St., Toledo, Ohio 43615
- Washington Library, 5560 Harvest Lane, Toledo, Ohio 43623
- Maumee Library, 501 River Road, Maumee, Ohio 43537
- Holland Library, 1032 S. McCord, Holland, Ohio 43528
- Jewish Living Center of Greater Toledo/Jewish Family Services, 6505 Sylvania Ave, Sylvania, Ohio 43560
- Sylvania Senior Center, 7140 Sylvania Ave, Sylvania, Ohio 43560
- King Road Library, 3900 King Rd, Toledo, Ohio 43617
- Sylvania Library, 6749 Monroe St., Sylvania, Ohio 43560
- Spencer Township Neighborhood Center Inc., 330 Oak Terrace Blvd, Holland, Ohio 43528
- Waterville Library, 800 Michigan Ave, Waterville, Ohio 43566