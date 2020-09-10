Final refuse and recycling events with free COVID-19 testing to take place on Oct. 10 and 17

The events provide a safe way for residents to dispose of a variety of bulky or difficult items. Free community COVID-19 testing will also be available on site.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The second to last Engage Toledo Drop Off Refuse and Recycling event of the year is Saturday, offering an opportunity to dispose of items safely and also get an on-site COVID-19 test with no appointment necessary.

On Oct. 10 at the Rogers High School parking lot, residents can bring their items to drop off for free disposal, with some exceptions and limitations listed below.

Rogers High School is located at 222 McTigue Dr. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

REFUSE AND RECYCLING ITEMS

For the refuse and recycling portion of the events, a variety of items will be collected for appropriate and safe disposal.

Items that will be accepted for disposal or recycling include electronic waste, a maximum of 10 tires (on or off the rim, no commercial tires allowed), documents, houseware goods, clothing, toys, bulky items and refuse. Latex paint will cost $1 per gallon to discard.

Televisions, CRT monitors and appliances will not be accepted.

COVID-19 TESTING

Saturday's event will also offer COVID-19 testing.

Testing will occur in the same parking lot at Rogers, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The testing is offered through a partnership between the Neighborhood Health Association and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department. Registration will occur on site with no appointment needed.

LAST SCHEDULED DATE

The final Engage Toledo Drop Off Refuse and Recycling Event of the year will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 17 at The Believe Center Inc. located at 1 Aurora L Gonzalez Dr.