Film called "First Responders" goes into the life and struggles of those in uniform

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Behind every uniform, behind every badge lies a person.

For more than 20 years, Mick Yinger served as a Columbus Police Officer.

He said over the years, he struggled with things he saw on the job.

"It's the runs with children, it's the fires, it's the car crashes it's the shootings it's the domestics. And like I said then you go home, and you don't want your family to go through that, so you keep that stuff bottled up,” said Yinger.

On Monday, October 24, and Tuesday, October 25 only, the movie First Responders hits the big screen.

The film goes into depth about the lives of first responders, as well as the struggles they face from PTSD to suicide.

Yinger, who’s now retired, is a Co-Founder of the organization First Responders’ Bridge.

It was created after the tragic deaths of Westerville Police Officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering. The organization helps first responders who’ve experienced traumatic events.

Yinger has already seen the film and said it is eye-opening to what they deal with daily.

"I realized I’m not alone in the things that I’m feeling," said Yinger.

He said this movie could help so many who are struggling. He only hopes people will see that behind every uniform, there's a person with a story.

"It's really powerful when you can open up with others just like yourself,” said Yinger.