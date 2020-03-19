OHIO, USA — This time last week 3,895 people filed for unemployment in Ohio. Now more than 110,000 additional people have joined that list after their jobs were put on hold because of coronavirus concerns.

Leaders in both Ohio and Michigan temporarily expanded unemployment qualifications allowing affected workers to apply.

OHIO

You can apply by visiting the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family services website. Go to the "unemployment" section. Once there, click on "file" and agree to the terms. You can also call the department at the following numbers:

CALL: (1-877-644-6562) or TTY at (888) 642-8203

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You will need your social security number and will have to create a pin.

If you did all of these steps or still got an error on your page, or weren't able to get through to the phone number, don't worry you're not alone. A lot of people are experiencing that problem. State officials are assuring everyone will be taken care of.

A big problem workers whom are taking calls regarding unemployment are seeing is, people needing to reset their pin. If you are in this situation, you're encouraged to follow the prompts on the automated call.

MICHIGAN

Michigan workers who need to file for unemployment should head over to the Michigan Department of Labor and Opportunity website sign up and fill out the needed information. You can also call for information on how to file: 1 - 866-500-0017.

Right now officials say the call volumes in Michigan are high. Workers are being encouraged to take advantage of the online filing opportunities if they can.

