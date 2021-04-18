FightWithPaige | Months from graduating, BGSU student diagnosed with leukemia

Paige Redlin is finishing up a masters degree in business at Bowling Green State University. But last month, she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green State University student is getting a wave of support as she battles leukemia. Paige Redlin is set to graduate with a masters degree in business in August but just found out about her diagnosis last month.

Her closest friend, Madison Suflow, said the news was so unexpected.

"Never would have thought in a million years this would be happening or that was what was wrong with her," said Suflow.

She has been friends with Paige since they were in middle school growing up in St. Clair Shores, Michigan.

Suflow pointed out that Paige has always been involved with school and extracurricular activites, including being the current leader of the Women In Business Leadership group at BGSU. But she still makes time for her friends.

"She's never missed a moment in my life," said Suflow. "I call her for every single inconvenience I have and she picks up the phone no matter what it is and what time of day it is."

So it came as a shock to everyone when Paige visited an urgent care last month feeling tired. That led to an emergency room in Sylvania, and then to a diagnosis: Acute myeloid leukemia. She was immediately transferred to a hospital up in Michigan to start treatment.

"She began treatment the day she got there which is chemo," said Suflow.

Now through one round, Suflow said Paige is staying positive.

"She has been making jokes since day one, literally from the hospital room," said Suflow.

Paige has been using things like Tik Tok to express her humor.

Suflow also created social media pages with the hashtag #FightwithPaige. She also created a GoFundme which has raised close to $40,000 to help with medical expenses.

Paige's boyfriend, Rodrigue Vie, said it's a testament to who she is.

"It just shows how great of a person she is," said Vie, "and how much she impacts pretty much everyone she gets in contact with."

Paige is home now and continuing chemo treatment. But she will need a bone marrow transplant in the next month or so. Suflow said when she's done with treatment, Paige plans to take some time off to herself.

"She's so 'go, go, go' with school and her career. She just wants to know enjoy life for a minute," said Suflow.

Doctors say Paige's age is on her side in her fight - along with family in Michigan and a world of support in Ohio.