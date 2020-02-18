TOLEDO, Ohio — Women in the Toledo area took action Monday night by learning self-defense and self-awareness in a free class.

The instructor said the techniques she teaches are simple and anyone can learn them. Besides, they could be life-saving if it came down to you running into trouble.

"Anything can happen anywhere, at any time," Temperance ATA Martial Arts head instructor Mary Jo FeldKamp said.

FeldKamp is teaching women how to have the confidence to fend off an attacker.

The class open to the public is for girls 13 years old and up.

"Especially nowadays forever especially with you know being a hub here of sexual trafficking and everything that's out there nowadays. I want to learn how to protect myself," class participant Lisa Hemming said.

RELATED: Community celebrates Sierah Joughin's birthday and pushes for more change

RELATED: Sierah's Birthday Soiree raises money for self-dense classes in Ohio schools

FeldKamp decided to host the classes weekly so that the lessons are fresh on the women's minds.

"Number 1 is always awareness. Watching where you're going. What's out in the parking lot when you're stepping out of a facility. Self-defense as far as a pressure points system," she said. "We'll go through some of that. We'll do some basic wrist release in case someone just grabs your wrist as you're walking through the mall or something through that effect."

You don't have to be an expert to join and all physical fitness levels are welcomed.

The instructor said these simple and effective techniques are just the basic tools to prepare you if anything were to happen.

"It will boost your self-esteem know that you have something the predator doesn't know that you have. And It sort of gives you an advantage," class participant Julie Crapsey said.

"Knowledge is everything. The more power you have, the more scenarios you know about. It's just, it's sad but that's just how today's world is," Hemming added.

Both women say they plan to attend future classes and they're encouraging other women to join them.

"Building their confidence so that they can feel empowered," FeldKamp said.

The Women's Self Defense class will be held every Monday at Toddler Tech Child Care in west Toledo.

It will run for about an hour starting at 6 p.m. in the afternoons.

RELATED VIDEO: