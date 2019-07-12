SWANTON, Ohio — An F-16 fighter jet assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing broke the sound barrier, causing a sonic boom over Henry and Defiance counties on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. as the result of a functional flight check.

According to representatives from the 180th, a functional check flight is conducted following heavy maintenance on the aircraft. It puts the aircraft through strenuous testing and maneuvers, ensuring all systems function as they should before putting the aircraft back into rotation for operation.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing the boom near Malinta, where a grain fire broke out around the same time.

Reports of the sound also came from Napoleon, Defiance, Bryan and as far as Putnam and Paulding counties.

