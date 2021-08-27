Fight, shots fired during youth football game at Northpointe Academy Elementary

Witnesses say one of the coaches fired several rounds into the air to break up the fight.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A youth football game at a west Toledo elementary school was canceled after a fight broke out and shots were fired on Thursday.

The incident happened at Northpointe Academy Elementary School on Victory Ave. around 7:05 p.m.

Police were called to the school after the game between the Lions and the Steelers became heated and a fight broke out.

Witnesses say the coach of the Steelers fired several rounds into the air to break up the fight. It is unknown who the coach was.

Officers say when they arrived, about 150 people were running to their vehicles and fleeing the scene.

Police say no evidence was collected and persons on the scene were uncooperative.