TOLEDO, Ohio — Police were called to Rogers High School on Thursday after a large fight broke out at the campus. As a result of the fight, four adults and two juveniles were arrested and charged.

The school was placed on lockdown for about 45 minutes after the fight among four students, one former student and one other person took place.

According to Toledo police, Cameron King, 18; Alisia Shelmon, 18; Jaylin Ellis, 18, and Jayshanna Burton, 19, were arrested and charged with aggravated riot and assault and with "safe school disturbance." Two 16-year-old juveniles were arrested and charged as well. No injuries were reported from the fight.

Toledo Public Schools issued a statement on Friday regarding the fight.

"The safety of our students and staff members is the number one priority for Toledo Public Schools. As a precautionary measure, Rogers High School was placed on lockdown yesterday afternoon for approximately 45 minutes after a fight occurred between four students, one former student and one other individual," the statement said. "The lockdown was implemented while administrators, Toledo Police and the Department of Public Safety for Toledo Public Schools contained the incident.

"Classes continued during the lockdown and parents were notified via an all-call yesterday afternoon. The fight was a result of an incident that occurred earlier this week after school. All students involved in yesterday's fight will face disciplinary action ranging from suspension to expulsion."