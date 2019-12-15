TOLEDO, Ohio — Fifth Third Field hosted the annual Winter Brewfest Saturday in downtown Toledo, gathering beer lovers from all of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

The event celebrated craft beer from more than 50 breweries from around the country.

Attendees were able to sample more than 250 craft beers and ciders at tasting stations along the concourse of Fifth-Third Field. There was also tasting stations along the warning track on the field.

"We're here tonight because we enjoy trying all of the local and not so local breweries," Heather Poddany said. "Right now, I have Toledo Spirits with the peppermint moonshine and hot chocolate."

WTOL

"Just the atmosphere, it's pretty cool that it is winter and that there are multiple different breweries you can check out tonight instead of just going to a bar and you get to drink one beer. (Here) you get a choice of getting 50 different beers in one night," Garrett Michalkiewicz said.

Tickets were $35 in advance and $45 on event day. Attendees received 15 taste tickets, each good for a 3-ounce beer sample, a Winter Brewfest souvenir sample cup, and access to on-field tasting stations.

