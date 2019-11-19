TOLEDO, Ohio — Fifth Third Bank recognized five local organizations for their 2019 "Strengthening Our Communities Fund Awards" with each grant worth anywhere from $25,000 to $50,000.

For Fifth Third Bank, the mantra of ''strengthening our communities'' is something they take seriously, to know they are helping make an impact in local resident's lives.

"Building the capacity of other groups that we partner with, the non-profit organization that already have their boots on the ground and have alike missions can really, really help us extend our reach. And at the bottom line, when they're stronger, the whole community is stronger," Fifth Third Bank's Marya Rutherford-Long said.

Christina Rodriguez, the executive director for Mom's House said partnerships like this are critical to helping reach and exceed their goals as an organization.

"It is a great feeling to know that we have places like fifth-third bank and their strength behind us. Breaking the cycle of poverty is not just a one time drop in the bucked. It is definitely something you have to continually be consistent with," Rodriguez said.

The grant that Mom's House received will be used toward the mandatory parent education classes that deal with financial stability for their families .

"Teaching them the proper way or the way they may not have learned in the past how to handle their finances and what's best to do and how to break the cycle at the end of the day," Rodriguez said.

By the end of 2019, Fifth Third Bank will have invested $10.5 million to local nonprofit organizations through the Strengthening Our Communities Fund.

The five recipients are Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity, NOHDA (Northwest Ohio Homeownership Development Agency), Mom's House, JumpStart and the University of Toledo Minority Business Development Center.

