TOLEDO, Ohio — A representative with Fifth Third Bank says the bank's system is currently down. The bank has people working to identify the problem and get it fixed.

This is impacting all customers and making it so they cannot use their debit cards at businesses. Fifth Third's Anna Kolin says if people need cash, they should go to fee-free all-point ATMs throughout the area to withdraw cash from their account.

There is no estimate on when the issue will be fixed, but Kolin says they are working urgently to get the system back up and running.

At 2:30 p.m., Kolin said they received a statement from Bancorp, which is Fifth Third's holding company:

“We are experiencing an issue with our network. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service for our affected customers and we apologize for the inconvenience,” Bancorp said.

