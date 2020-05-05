DETROIT — Most U.S. and Canadian Fiat Chrysler plants will resume operations the week of May 18, according to a statement from the automaker Tuesday.

The Belvidere Assembly plant in Illinois is the exception, with a restart date of June 1. FCA's Mexico operations will be addressed at a separate time, the automaker said.

"FCA remains focused on implementing robust protocols that will make our employees feel confident that all precautions have been taken to ensure our facilities are safe, secure and disinfected when production resumes," a statement from the automaker said Tuesday.

More specific details will be communicated to employees "at the appropriate time." The details were released during Tuesday's first-quarter earnings call. The automaker said the plan to reopen was been developed following continuous discussions with the unions - the UAW, Unifor and Section 23 CTM - as well as local governments.

UAW President Rory Gamble released a statement regarding the FCA start date announcement.

"As for the start date, the companies contractually make that decision and we all knew this day would come. Our UAW focus and role is and will continue to be, on health and safety protocols to protect our members," Gamble said.

"My own family will be among those reporting and my responsibility to our UAW members and my family will be consistent. We must implement and follow these guidelines and self-reporting procedures we have worked out. And the UAW will fulfill its role to continue to actively monitor and aggressively respond regarding all issues impacting the health and safety of UAW members in whatever manner may be necessary as we return to the worksite.”

FCA had a loss of about $1.8 billion in the first quarter. The COVID-19 pandemic halted major operations for the company in Europe and North America and led to rolling shutdowns of plants in North America, Europe and China.

CEO Mike Manley expressed confidence that despite the effects of the coronavirus, Fiat Chrysler has positioned itself well to prosper beyond the pandemic.

"Throughout this unprecedented adversity, FCA's first priority has been the health and safety of its employees and communities. The pandemic has had, and continues to have, a significant impact on our operations. With our experienced leadership team and dedicated employees, I have the utmost confidence in our ability to navigate through this crisis and emerge well-positioned to grow and prosper on the other side," Manley stated.