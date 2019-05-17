DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 208,000 minivans in North America because they could lose power-assisted steering or engines can stall.

The recall covers certain Chrysler Pacifica minivans from the 2017 through 2019 model years. All have systems that stop the engine for traffic lights and restart it when a driver presses the gas pedal.

The company said Friday a wiring harness can become contaminated with sealer, causing an electrical short-circuit. That can increase the risk of a crash, but no crashes or injuries have been reported. Fiat Chrysler says if the engines stall they can be restarted immediately. They can still be steered without power steering, but it takes more effort.

Dealers will clean the wiring contacts and reassemble them. The recall is to begin June 28.