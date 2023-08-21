x
Nuclear power plant in Monroe County offline due to non-emergency situation

The situation at Fermi 2 is not an emergency and there is no threat to the public, according to Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — DTE Energy shut down a nuclear power plant in southeast Michigan Sunday after an inspection found leaking coolant.

The situation at Fermi 2 is not an emergency and there is no threat to the public, according to Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

"Investigation into the cause of the reactor coolant system pressure boundary leakage is still ongoing," NRC said.

The plant, in Newport, Michigan, is about 20 minutes northeast of Monroe, Michigan.

