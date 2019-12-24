MONROE, Michigan — One person is dead after a house fire in Monroe, Mich.

According to a news release from the City of Monroe Police Department, crews responded to a duplex apartment building on the 100 block of Tremont St. just before 9:00am Tuesday.

Officers arrived to the location to find people evacuating from the home. Witnesses alerted authorities that one female was still inside. According to the news release, officers were not able to see or make immediate entry into the apartment due to heavy smoke and fire.

Authorities say the Monroe Fire Department arrived moments later and made entry into the duplex. They found the female subject dead inside. The female's name and age have not been released. Firefighters say the female who died in the fire was non-ambulatory. The Wayne County coroner will determine how she died.

Only one unit inside the duplex sustained fire damage with the second unit damaged by smoke.

The American Red Cross has been contacted, with one family displaced by the fire.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone who may have information related to the case is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department