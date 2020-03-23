OHIO, USA — As we fight the spread of coronavirus in our communites, leaders are also working to stop the spread of misinformation.

In an effort to help citizens distinguish fact from fiction, FEMA representatives have created a web page dedicated to dispelling common COVID-19 rumors.

Find FEMA's "Coronavirus Rumor Control" page by CLICKING HERE.

FEMA officials suggest you do three things to ensure you are doing your part to combat the spread of harmful disinformation:

Don’t believe the rumors

Don’t pass them along

Go to trusted sources of information to get the facts about the federal COVID-19 response.

Trusted sources of information include coronavirus.gov which has information direct from the Centers for Disease Control as well as the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services. You should also check with your state and local government’s official websites or social media accounts for instructions and information specific to your community.

In Ohio, the department of health website has a page dedicated to COVID-19 information. You can find that by clicking here.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has also been active on Twitter, providing state updates multiple times a day.

The Toledo Lucas County Health Dept. has been updating the public via press conference nearly every day at 4 p.m. The health department's Facebook page is constantly being updated with new information and links to helpful local resources.

In Michigan, you can follow Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Twitter. She's been sharing new information about the state's COVID-19 response multiple times each day.

Additionally, the state of Michigan website has a guide available with statewide coronavirus information. You can find that by clicking here.

You can also visit the FEMA coronavirus (COVID-19) response page for more updates on the federal response.