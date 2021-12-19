Felonious assault sent two to the hospital in Hancock County

Findlay Police Department responded to an assault early Sunday morning

FINDLAY, Ohio — According to Findlay Police Department, an assault injured two people at Brew U, located on N. Main St., early Sunday morning.

The two victims were found with significant injuries to their face and head and were taken to a hospital for further care.

The current condition of the victims is unknown. The details of the altercation remain under investigation.

Robert Carrillo and Rafael Carrillo III were taken into custody at the scene and being held at the Hancock Justice Center. They are being charged with felonious assault and assault.