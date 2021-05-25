Federal, local law enforcement hope to reduce gun violence this Memorial Day weekend with Operation Clean Sweep

From just January 1 to May 18 of this, year, there were nearly 650 shooing incidences in Toledo. Police are looking to curb that violence.

Toledo police are taking aim at gun violence this Memorial Day weekend with Operation Clean Sweep.

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to curb violence as summer and warmer months arrive.

Toledo, like many other cities, has seen an increase in violence. From just January 1 to May 18 of this, year, there were nearly 650 shooing incidences in Toledo. Out of those, 101 people were shot.

Operation Clean Sweep is an effort to get guns off the streets. For this operation, Toledo police will be teaming up with ATF. You can expect to see these officers out and about throughout the Memorial Day weekend.

Last year, nine people were shot Memorial Day weekend.

Operation Clean Sweep will pursue federal charges, when applicable, against people who aren’t allowed to possess firearms under federal law.

Federal charges would also apply to people who otherwise use firearms in a violent crime or drug trafficking offense. Federal charges often carry greater prison time.

Toledo police chief George Kral hopes tougher penalties will make people think twice before shooting a gun.