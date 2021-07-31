Federal eviction moratorium ends Saturday

Although the moratorium ended for people in the Toledo area back in March, The Toledo Fair Housing Center has resources to help those in need.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The federal moratorium that prohibits landlords from evicting tenants who fail to pay their rent ends Saturday.

This is after already being extended several times since it went into effect back in September of 2020.

However, the moratorium already ended for those here in Toledo.

"The 6th circuit court of appeals actually determined the CDC moratorium was not legal, should not apply," said George Thomas, Vice President and General Counsel for the Toledo Fair Housing Center.

He said the court ended the moratorium back in March and shortly after that, "Toledo Housing Court also indicated they would be following the 6th circuits termination that the moratorium shouldn't apply."

If you or someone you know is in a position to be evicted, Thomas said you can reach out to the Toledo Fair Housing Center to learn where you can turn for help.

There is some rental assistance money available.



"I know the city of Toledo has information about rental assistance and there's area agencies that are responsible for administering those dollars and folks should be on the lookout to apply for rental assistance dollars," said Thomas.

You can contact and learn more about the Toledo Fair House Center here: https://www.toledofhc.org/



The Biden Administration did extend the eviction moratorium for those with USDA mortgages.