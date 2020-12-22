Family Resource Center receives federal grant for expanded mental health services

The new FRC-Cares program will combine mental health with physical wellness.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The Family Resource Center in Findlay is one of only two organizations in Ohio to receive federal funding for the expansion of mental health services in the state.

For years, the Family Resource Center has offered behavioral health services to the Hancock County community.

Recently, the center received a two-year, $4 million Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Expansion Grant from the U.S. government.

FRC will use those funds to create its new FRC-CARES program, offering a more comprehensive, holistic approach to mental health care by combining mental health therapy with physical wellness.

"This really represents an organizational culture shift to providing access to treatment and resources for the whole health of the individual, clients, or families," FRC Chief Clinical Officer Ginny Williams said.

The grant money will help fund client care and infrastructure improvements to make sure all clinicians are connected and can understand each other's treatment plans for shared clients.

FRC leaders hope they can integrate 1,000 clients -- old and new -- into this new mental and physical care program.

"Our hope is by that kind of integrated, whole-person model, we might increase knowledge of warning signs, or be able to get people into treatment quicker or sooner than in the past," Williams said.