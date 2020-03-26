OHIO, USA — Leaders at Fiat Chrysler said plants across the United States and Canada will remain closed until April 14, with the exception of the Mopar Parts Distribution Centers, which will continue to operate with paid volunteers.

The Mopar Parts Distribution Centers have been deemed essential in keeping first reponders and commercial vehicles on the road.

The status of production at FCA's Mexican operations will be subject to a separate announcement.

Company leaders said they will continue to work collaboratively with the UAW and Unifor to expand upon the program of cleaning and social distancing protocols that already have been implemented across all facilities.

Ford and General Motors confirmed in statements on March 18 that all North American factories will close temporarily.

RELATED: Detroit's 3 automakers to close to North American factories due to COVID-19 concerns

The companies' decisions reversed a deal worked out late March 17 in which the automakers would cancel some shifts so they could thoroughly cleanse equipment and buildings, but keep factories open. But workers, especially at some Fiat Chrysler factories, were still fearful and were pressuring the union to seek full closures.

According to Detroit station WXYZ, Fiat Chrysler already suspended production at the Sterling Heights assembly plant on March 18, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee reportedly had not been in the plant in over a week.

RELATED: Reports: Production suspended at Sterling Heights FCA plant after employee tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Fiat Chrysler donating face masks to first responders, health care workers

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context



WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit https://www.wtol.com/coronavirus-covid-19 for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus