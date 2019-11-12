TOLEDO, Ohio — Fiat Chrysler confirmed an agreement with the UAW Wednesday that could bring 100 new jobs to the Jeep plant in north Toledo.

FCA said the new four-year collective bargaining agreement provides for total investments of $9 billion and the creation of 7,900 new or secured jobs.

“We wouldn’t be the company we are today without the contributions of our UAW-represented workforce, and this contract recognizes and rewards their dedication in helping us achieve that success,” Mark Stewart, Chief Operating Officer, FCA North America, said. “Working with the UAW, we are pleased to have reached a new agreement that allows us to continue our record of adding good-paying UAW-represented jobs, building strong families, investing in our communities and offering exceptional vehicles to our customers.”

The hope is that FCA will invest $160 million in Toledo's North Assembly plant and $120 million in the South plant. All of the new jobs will be dedicated to working on electric and hybrid vehicles like the new electric Jeep Wrangler.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz spoke out about this move last Thursday. He believes it shows the auto industry has confidence in Toledo and wants to continue to build their product here. While some areas of Ohio have lost production jobs through the "Big 3" negotiations, he is glad Toledo is winning.

"So to invest this amount of money in this plant, in this workforce for a product that is still a couple years away from happening is an indication that they see Toledo as their long term home and we love it," said Mayor Kapszukiewicz.

Votes for the agreements started taking place last Friday.

