TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police and the FBI are in search of a bank robbery suspect.

The robbery happened at the Huntington National Bank on Madison Avenue in downtown Toledo Friday afternoon just after 2 p.m.

According to police, the alleged suspect handed a teller a note demanding cash and threatened the use of a weapon. He walked out with the money.

The amount of money stolen has not been disclosed.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s to early 30s, standing at about 6 feet tall with a muscular build.

According to the FBI, the suspect has tattoos under his eyes, on his neck, hands and arms.

At the time of the robbery he was wearing a red shirt, red shorts, and a red baseball hat.

He made his getaway on a bicycle that was parked nearby.

There were no injuries reported.

FBI

Anyone who has any information about the man in the pictures below is encouraged to call police.

FBI