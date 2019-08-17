TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police and the FBI are in search of a bank robbery suspect.
The robbery happened at the Huntington National Bank on Madison Avenue in downtown Toledo Friday afternoon just after 2 p.m.
According to police, the alleged suspect handed a teller a note demanding cash and threatened the use of a weapon. He walked out with the money.
The amount of money stolen has not been disclosed.
The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s to early 30s, standing at about 6 feet tall with a muscular build.
According to the FBI, the suspect has tattoos under his eyes, on his neck, hands and arms.
At the time of the robbery he was wearing a red shirt, red shorts, and a red baseball hat.
He made his getaway on a bicycle that was parked nearby.
There were no injuries reported.
Anyone who has any information about the man in the pictures below is encouraged to call police.