TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police and the FBI are in search of a bank robbery suspect.

The robbery happened at the Huntington National Bank on Madison Avenue  in downtown Toledo Friday afternoon just after 2 p.m.

According to police, the alleged suspect handed a teller a note demanding cash and threatened the use of a weapon. He walked out with the money.

The amount of money stolen has not been disclosed.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s to early 30s, standing at about 6 feet tall with a muscular build.

According to the FBI, the suspect has tattoos  under his eyes, on his neck, hands and arms. 

At the time of the robbery he was wearing a red shirt, red shorts, and a red baseball hat.

He made his getaway on a bicycle that was parked nearby.

There were no injuries reported. 

FBI

Anyone who has any information about the man in the pictures below is encouraged to call police.

This man allegedly robbed the Huntington National Bank in downtown Toledo Friday
FBI