FBI offering reward for information in Cleveland detective's shooting death

Authorities need your help.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of the FBI has established a 24/7 tip line in hopes somebody might have information connected to the shooting death of Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz.

That number is 216-622-6842. Tipsters can remain anonymous. The FBI is offering reward money for information that leads to the successful identification and prosecution of those involved.

Det. Skernivitz, 53, was shot and killed around 10 p.m. Thursday during an incident in the area of West 65th Street and Storer Avenue.

Police tell 3News one arrest has been made so far, but did not provide any additional details.

Det. Skernivitz had just been sworn into the federal task force, Vicki Anderson of the Cleveland FBI tells 3News. He was a 25-year veteran of the Cleveland Police Department.

A second person was also killed in connection with this incident. Emergency medical teams said that person is a 50-year-old man, but provided no additional details.

"Cleveland lost one of its finest tonight in the line of duty," Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said. "We still have an ongoing investigation. … We definitely need the prayers of the people in this city. This officer was out doing what all police officers do, trying protecting the people of this city and he gave his life. So we ask that you give his family a little room.”