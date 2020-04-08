FBI agents raid offices at One Cleveland Center

This is a developing story. We will update this article with more information once additional details are released.

CLEVELAND — 3News has confirmed that FBI agents raided the offices of Optima Management Group at One Cleveland Center on East 9th Street early Tuesday morning.

Vicki Anderson of the Cleveland Division of the FBI tell 3News their agents are on site, but would not add any additional details saying the information is sealed.

The Daily Beast reported last year that federal investigators were targeting businessman Ihor Kolomoisky and allegations of financial crimes, including money laundering. Kolomoisky has ties to Privat Group, a Ukrainian business group. The company is also connected to Optima, which has ties to real estate in Cleveland, including the One Cleveland Center building and the 55 Public Square office building.

