Village of Fayette in Fulton County receives funding to improve waterlines

Fayette was among five Ohio communities to receive funding to replace aging waterlines and infrastructure.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Village of Fayette in Fulton County was one of five communities to receive low interest loans from the Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) for improvements to community waste and drinking water.

According to a press release issued Tuesday, OWDA distributed approximately $27 million in loans to communities across the state for improvements to water infrastructure and quality. Eight proposed projects were awarded funding, of which two were given to Fayette.

The loans, which officials said have an interest rate ranging from 1.88% to 3.86%, are designed to allow communities to fund projects that will provide improvements and replace aging infrastructure.

OWDA awarded Fayette $245,858 at 3.86% interest for five years to design 14,000 feet of waterlines and to improve aging waterlines. Fayette was also awarded a second loan of $877,860.82 at 1.88% interest for 30 years for the construction and replacement of waterlines.

Other communities receiving OWDA loans included Columbus and Montgomery County, which each received two loans; and Tuscarawas County and Portsmouth in Scioto County, which each received one loan.

