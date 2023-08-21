Fayette police: American flag at cemetery stolen

Police ask anyone with information to call the Fayette Police Department at 419-237-2341.

FAYETTE, Ohio — The Fayette Police Department are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole an American flag from a cemetery, according to a Facebook post made Sunday.

Authorities said the alleged thief cut the flag pole's rope to remove the flag, which had flown over the burial sites of veterans in the cemetery. The flag had been donated by members of the Fayette Veterans of Foreign Wars.

According to police, this was also not the first time a flag had been stolen from the cemetery; the incident had also occurred in February 2023.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Fayette Police Department at 419-237-2341.

The Village of Fayette is located in Fulton County. It had a population of 1,305 people in 2020.