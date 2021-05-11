Fauci suggests face masks could become seasonal after COVID-19 pandemic; Ohioans react

The nation's top medical expert on infectious diseases said people have gotten used to wearing masks and have witnessed firsthand their effectiveness.

OHIO, USA — Masks have become part of our lives over the past year, but will they be around even after the pandemic is over?

The nation's top medical expert on infectious diseases said people have gotten used to wearing masks and have witnessed firsthand their effectiveness.

"It is conceivable that as we go on a year or two or more from now, that during certain seasonal periods when you have respiratory-borne viruses like the flu, people might actually elect to wear masks to diminish the likelihood that you'll spread these respiratory-borne diseases," said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

People WTOL 11 talked to in our community said they see themselves continuing to be extra cautious.

"I would definitely wear a mask. Yeah I would wear a mask also, I've had the shots and that, but you still gotta watch. Be careful," said Linda Zaciewski from Michigan and Marlene Kirkendall from Sylvania.

Christine Muckenthler from Maumee said, "I don't know that I trust what other people have done, if they've been vaccinated, so therefore maybe I would want to wear a mask if I were sitting close to someone I don't know. "

Others say they fully believe in vaccines.

"I believe in the shots. I don't understand people you know afraid of needles or what but vaccines have been proven they've been positive. Look, smallpox, polio, all that stuff," said James King from Toledo.