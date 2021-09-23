Legal, employment fate unclear for wife of Ronald 'Donnie' Stevens; Ottawa Hills teacher was placed on leave in 2020

The former school district employee was found guilty of 31 counts of sexual abuse. His wife, Kristie, is an English and social studies teacher in the district.

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Thursday's report on Ronald "Donnie" Stevens' guilty verdict.

It appears an Ottawa Hills Local Schools teacher remains on leave after her husband was found guilty Thursday of molesting several teenage boys.

Kristie Stevens, an English and social studies teacher at Ottawa Hills Junior High School, was placed on paid administrative leave Jan. 8, 2020. Her husband, Ronald "Donnie" Stevens, was indicted a month earlier on several charges of rape.

Stevens was an operations manager for the school district. On Thursday, he was found guilty on 31 of 32 sex abuse charges.

"The district cannot comment on personnel matters in regard to Kristie Stevens," Superintendent Adam Fineske said Thursday.

Kevin Miller was superintendent at the time of Stevens' arrest. Miller declined to comment.

Court documents filed in February 2020 allege Stevens sent his wife a coded letter and kept an index for him to reference in jail.

In the letter, Stevens wrote, "Anything I wrote in your letter, no one else needs to know." The document reportedly goes on to say authorities, "took all of my notes, all of my notes to you, all my coding to you, all my numbers that I had coded..."

The court document further alleges those coded documents included secret ways to reference potential victims, specific counts in the indictment and potential forms of payment used to purchase illegal materials involving a minor.

The document goes on to say, "There are implied references that Defendant's (Ronald Stevens) wife may have culpability and could be arrested."

Stevens, according to the documents, told his wife she would have to burn the letter he sent.

He also allegedly said, "Any any conversations, unless you tell me otherwise, we will never have about these conversations, I don't care if they put us in a small room and torture us, you know what I mean?" The document goes on to allege that his wife did, in fact, burn the letter.