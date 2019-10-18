LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash that happened Friday afternoon in Monclova Township.

The crash happened around 11:19 a.m. on Manley and Mill Ridge Roads.

Troopers say the driver was heading southbound on Manley Road and struck a tree as it was exiting on the right side of the road.

The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

This is an on-going investigation.