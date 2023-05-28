Sheriff: Apple Watch alerted police to fatal vehicle crash on I-71 near Grove City

The single-vehicle crash happened sometime between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. in the area of I-71 north and I-270, according to the sheriff's office.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle crash on Interstate 71 at Interstate 270 near Grove City that killed one person and injured another Sunday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened sometime between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. in the area of I-71 north and I-270, according to the sheriff's office. Police officers from Grove City were alerted to the crash by an Apple Watch.

After officers were unable to locate the vehicle, they called the drone team with the sheriff's office for assistance. Using the drone, authorities were able to spot the car, a Chevy Spark, in the ravine between I-71 north and the exit ramp to I-270 east.

According to a release, the Chevy left the west side of the exit ramp and traveled off the road. It then went down a sharp grade, landing in a creek upside down.

There were two occupants inside the vehicle. One was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:41 p.m. and the other was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 614-525-6113.

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.