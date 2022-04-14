Man dead after apparent industrial accident in north Toledo

At this time, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown and the victim's identity has not been released.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead following an industrial accident in north Toledo Thursday.

The incident occurred sometime around 11 a.m. on Water Street near the railroad tracks.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the accident are unknown and the victim's identity has not been released.

According to Pvt. Sterling Rahe with Toledo Fire and Rescue, it was a difficult recovery.

"We brought a truck crew out to use their platform as well as a tech rescue, (they) were harnessed up, they had safety ropes attached to make sure they were OK walking on top of some elevated positions," Rahe said.

Summit Street is currently closed between Buckeye and Galena streets while crews investigate.

This story is developing.