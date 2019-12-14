LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — A person is dead following a fire that broke out early Saturday morning in Blissfield Township, Mich., according to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Department.

Officers responded to the scene on the 4000 block of Iffland Road around 3:45 a.m. on a report of a house fire. When they arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames, according to police.

Police say the owner of the residence, a 76-year-old man, was believed to be inside the home.

About two hours later, at 7:30 a.m., fire department officials located a "badly burned body while searching the home," according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities are still investigating the incident in order to identify the body and discover what caused the fire.

The fire departments from Blissfield Township, Palmyra Township, Riga Township, Deerfield Township and Ridgeway Township assisted on the scene, as well as the Michigan State Police Fire Marshall and the Lenawee County Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

