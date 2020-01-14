TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is dead after a vehicle struck a UPS truck on Hill Avenue after the vehicle reportedly veered into oncoming traffic and hit the truck.

Police say the black vehicle was traveling westbound down Hill and the truck was going east. This occurred on Hill near Byrne. The driver of the black vehicle died. There was no immediate word of any injuries to the truck driver.

Hill Avenue was closed between Byrne and Richards Tuesday afternoon and motorists are encouraged to find another route.

One person from this black vehicle is dead after a head-on crash with a UPS truck.

