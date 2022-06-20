Fatal fire in southeast Mich. destroys garage, damages boat

An early morning fire in the 100 block of Petersburg, Michigan has killed at least one person, according to Monroe County Officials.

The cause of the fire is unknown. According to officials on the scene, the fire started in a detached garage.

The flames destroyed the garage and damaged a boat on the property at the home on West Walnut Street. Some of the house also has heat damage.

Monroe County Sheriffs, the Summerfield Fire Department and Michigan State Police are on the scene.