One woman dead in single-car crash overnight Wednesday in Whiteford Township

Monroe County police said airbags for Ronni Vansteenkiste-Amador, 24, did not deploy when the crash occurred.
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — One woman died in a single-car crash overnight on Wednesday in Whiteford Township, Michigan, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Ronni Vansteenkiste-Amador, 24, was traveling northbound on South County Line Highway when her car traveled off the road for unknown reasons, through private property, across Ottawa Lake Road and came to rest in a ditch.

Monroe County police said her airbags did not deploy when the crash occurred.

She was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital where she was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

The crash is under investigation by Monroe County police. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7756.

