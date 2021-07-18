Fatal car crash takes the life of 18-year-old Cygnet man

Wood County Sheriff’s Office continues investigation of wreck

TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old Cygnet man in a single-car crash in Bloom Twp. was pronounced dead when the Wood County Sheriffs arrived on the scene.

Early Sunday morning at approximately 7:07 a.m. Wood County Sheriff’s office began an investigation of a single-vehicle crash off of Rock Ridge Rd. in Bloom Twp near Cygnet.

The operator of a silver 2003 Pontiac Grand Am, 18-year-old Cygnet man Joshua Chovan, was traveling northbound on Rock Ridge Rd. before he lost control of his car. After control was lost the car moved off the left side of the roadway striking a concrete culvert causing the car to become airborne before hitting a utility pole and overturning.

When Wood County Sheriff’s arrived on the scene Chovan was pronounced dead.

It is unknown if the driver was wearing a safety belt or was under the influence.

At this time the crash remains under investigation.