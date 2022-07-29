OSHP investigating fatal crash Friday morning in Springfield Township

Steven Robinson, 68, suffered a possible medical emergency while driving on state Route 2 in Springfield Township, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

HOLLAND, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from Friday morning on state Route 2 in Springfield Township.

Steven Robinson, 68, was driving westbound on the route near Crissey Road when he suffered a possible medical emergency, driving off the road and striking an electrical pole before his vehicle came to a stop against a tree, OSHP said.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

A press release said Robinson, from Swanton, was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and no drug or alcohol use is suspected.