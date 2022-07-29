OSHP investigating fatal crash Friday morning in Springfield Township

HOLLAND, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from Friday morning on state Route 2 in Springfield Township.
Steven Robinson, 68, was driving westbound on the route near Crissey Road when he suffered a possible medical emergency, driving off the road and striking an electrical pole before his vehicle came to a stop against a tree, OSHP said.
First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.
A press release said Robinson, from Swanton, was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and no drug or alcohol use is suspected.
Along with the OSHP, the Lucas County Sheriff's Office and the Springfield Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.