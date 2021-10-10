Fatal crash in Springfield Township takes the life of a 73-year-old man

TOLEDO, Ohio — Early Sunday morning a fatal crash in Springfield Township took the life of a 73-year-old man.
According to troopers, the crash occurred on Hill Ave. near Derbyshire Ave in Springfield Township. There was only one vehicle involved in the incident.
A 2011 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by 73-year-old Toledo man Leon Watson, drove off of the south side of Hill Avenue. The vehicle struck a mailbox and a tree before coming to its final rest against the tree. Mr. Watson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
The cause and official time of the crash is currently under investigation. Troopers believe the crash occurred overnight.