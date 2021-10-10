Fatal crash in Springfield Township takes the life of a 73-year-old man

The crash involved a single vehicle

TOLEDO, Ohio — Early Sunday morning a fatal crash in Springfield Township took the life of a 73-year-old man.

According to troopers, the crash occurred on Hill Ave. near Derbyshire Ave in Springfield Township. There was only one vehicle involved in the incident.

A 2011 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by 73-year-old Toledo man Leon Watson, drove off of the south side of Hill Avenue. The vehicle struck a mailbox and a tree before coming to its final rest against the tree. Mr. Watson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.