Fatal crash in Perkins Township early Sunday morning

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a one-vehicle crash occurred early Sunday morning at the intersection of US 250 and Mall Drive in Perkins Township.

The driver of a 2002 Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on US 250 approaching Mall Drive. The driver went left of center before going off the road on the east side. They continued south down a sidewalk before striking a traffic light pole head-on.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver of the vehicle had to be extracted by mechanical means. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.