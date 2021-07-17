Fatal crash in Napoleon on Saturday involving a 40-year-old man and two children

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating crash on Clinton Street in Napoleon

NAPOLEON, Ohio — 40-year-old Napoleon man died from crash on SR 108 and the two children riding with him were rushed to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday at approximately 12:12 a.m. a fatal crash occurred on ST 108 at Clinton Street in the City of Napoleon according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Only one vehicle was involved.

A 2003 Dodge Ram driven by Shane Pullen, a 40-year-old man of Napoleon, Ohio was southbound on SR 108. Mr. Pullen went off the left side of the road hitting a curb and light pole. Mr. Pullen then hit another light pole.

Mr. Pullen was taken by ground ambulance to Henry County Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Two minor children were also transported for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, safety belts and child restraints were not in use.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.