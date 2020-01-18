MONROE, Mich — The Monroe Police Department is investigating a car crash that killed a pedestrian.

Monroe Police say the crash happened Friday around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of M-50 and Winston Drive.

The pedestrian was treated by first responders on when they arrived on scene and transported to a local hospital, however later died due to injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not harmed in the crash and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Monroe Police Department at (734) 243-7500 or Detective Christopher Nelson at (734) 243-7509.

