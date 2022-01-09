20-year-old woman dead from a crash in Lenawee County

Three others involved with the crash were taken to the hospital for serious injuries

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — A deadly crash happened Saturday afternoon in Lenawee County on Lipp highway near East Horton Road in Riga Township.

Monroe State Police say a Suburban was traveling westbound on East Horton Road and the Jeep was traveling southbound on Lipp Highway when the Jeep failed to stop at an intersection and crashed into the Suburban.

The 20-year-old driver of the Jeep was killed and her 16-year-old passenger was rushed to a local hospital for serious injuries.

Both the 51-year-old man and 55-year-old woman in the Suburban were also taken to the hospital for serious injuries as well.

Identities have not been made public by Monroe State Police and it's unknown if seat belts were worn.