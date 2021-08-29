Fatal crash in Defiance County takes the life of a 59-year-old

Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — Early Sunday morning a fatal crash on Watson Road near Karnes Road in Defiance County took the life of a 59-year-old man.

According to Ohio Highway State Patrol on Sunday at approximately 1:31 A.M., troopers were sent to a fatal crash on Watson Road near Karnes Road in Defiance County.

A 2000 GMC pickup truck driven by Jed Cooper, age 59 of Defiance, was traveling eastbound on Watson Road. Cooper drove off the left side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.