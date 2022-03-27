Fatal crash in Clinton Township late Saturday night

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident

WAUSEON, Ohio — Late Saturday night a fatal crash occurred on County Road 14 and County Road H in Clinton Township.

Zane Hull, 21-year-old Delta resident was driving a Jeep Wrangler eastbound on County Road H. Muriel Michael, 28-year-old Wauseon resident was driving a BMW 5 series with 4 passengers southbound on County Road 14. Hull failed to yield the right of way and struck Michael.

Two passengers in Michael’s vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene 25-year-old Xavier Brown and a child. Hull was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Michael was flown to a hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries. Two children were also rushed to the hospital for serious injuries.

The current condition of those in the hospital is unknown. It is believed not all seat belts were used.