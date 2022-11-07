One person deceased after wrong-way crash on I-475 early Saturday

Emergency crews responded to a crash at the ProMedica Parkway exit ramp shortly before 4:30 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a wrong-way crash at the ProMedica Parkway exit ramp of I-475 early Saturday, resulting in one fatality.

According to a Toledo police report, 29-year-old Samantha Jahns drove the wrong way on the exit ramp from ProMedica Parkway onto I-475 West, where her vehicle collided with another vehicle head on.

Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to the scene at approximately 4:24 a.m. and transported Jahns to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The operator of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Per the report, a traffic reconstructionist responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

