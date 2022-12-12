OSHP: One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Allen County Monday morning

Authorities pronounced a 56-year-old deceased on Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash occurred in Auglaize Township.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post reported a single-vehicle crash Monday morning that resulted in one fatality.

In a press release, OSHP authorities said a 2013 Dodge Journey was travelling northbound on State Route 196 in Auglaize Township approximately a half-mile south of State Route 117. At approximately 7:15 a.m., the vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail and overturned.

When crews arrived on scene, they observed the driver of the vehicle, 58-year-old Patrick C. Henry of Lima, had sustained fatal injuries in the crash. Responders said they pronounced him deceased on the scene. A local funeral service company transported him to the Lucas County Coroner's Office.

Authorities determined Henry was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and continue to investigate the incident.

