28-year-old woman dead following Central Ave. crash

A 28-year-old woman is dead following a crash on Central Ave. Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. near Albion St.

According to police, Kiann Gaiter, 28, of Toledo, was headed eastbound on Central approaching Albion. At the same time, Gregory McDermitt, 67, of St. Mary's was in the left lane on Central, attempting to turn onto Jeep Parkway.

Gaiter reportedly tried to switch lanes, hitting McDermitt's trailer. She was transported to the hospital where she died the next day.

It is unclear at this time if McDermitt was injured in the crash.